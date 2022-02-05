Israel dispute erupts at African Union summit

Mohammad Shtayyeh

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks during the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Amanuel Sileshi | AFP

By  AFP

Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Saturday urged the African Union to withdraw Israel's accreditation, bringing simmering tensions to a head as the 55-member bloc opened a two-day summit in Addis Ababa.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.