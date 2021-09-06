Islamists' grip on power at stake in dull Morocco polls

Morocco elections

Abdelaziz Akhenouch (centre), the president of the national Rally of Independents, attends a campaign meeting in Oudaya Kasbah, Rabat on September 2, 2021 ahead of Morocco's September 8 general elections.

Photo credit: Fadel Senna | AFP

By  AFP

Rabat

