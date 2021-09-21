Insurgency in Nigeria’s North East killed 300,000 children – Unicef

Nigeria kidnapping

A man reacts as he reunites with his son, who was kidnapped, upon his release in Katsina, Nigeria on December 18, 2020. Unicef says Nigeria's insurgency in the North East has killed 300,000 children.

Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon | AFP
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has reported that more than 300,000 children have died and over one million pushed out of school in 12 years of an insurgency in Nigeria’s North East region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.