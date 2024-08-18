How informal producers feed Africa

Informal producers in Africa may hold a crucial pillar of economic survival for most families, signaling the importance of creating suitable policies that empower them.

New data based on the East African scene shows that while most families rely on the informal sector to get going, lack of coherent policy as well as age-old practices in faith and tradition, have meant governments are not tapping this source of livelihood.

The data is contained in a study by governance watchdog Twaweza based on five baseline surveys and 126 mobile phone survey rounds. It involved 74,000 hours of interviews carried out with respondents across Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Even though details on the specific research sample sizes the organisation applied were not yet publicised, the report, Sauti za Wananchi: 2013-2023, signals that the informal sector can be the first line of defence to deal with inflationary cost of living as it helps households generate income to sustain them.

The data shows that casual work offers the biggest source of household income among Kenyan families with 37 percent of survey respondents earning their livelihood from casual jobs in 2022.

About 25 percent of the respondents derived their income from the agricultural sector while 19 percent were engaged in self-employment.

The government in Nairobi has been speaking of hustlers since President Ruto came to power, but the direct policy linkages have been disparate.

Recently, youths poured in the streets to oppose tax hikes. Although known as Gen-Z protests, the protests also attracted the unemployed folk, some of who had derived a living from casual jobs or self-employed online work that was due to be taxed.

The research data covered the period 2013-2023 and captured East African citizens’ views on economic trends, political governance issues, healthcare, food security, moral values, and access to information patterns among others. It covered Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania but it is unclear why the researchers excluded Rwanda and Burundi.

The findings mean African countries have not identified how to develop informal sector jobs into some kind of formality, which would then regrow other opportunities, some analysts argue.

“Our policy reform choices in the agricultural sector lie in between the Pakistani model and Australian model. Under the Pakistani model, businesses in the agricultural sector are equipped to produce and process commodities with a view of transitioning into the manufacturing sector over time,” Dr George Wilson Ssonko, a manager in Bank of Uganda’s strategy, risk and communications unit, told The EastAfrican.

“In Australia, the agricultural sector is structured in a way that allows it to engage in product value addition similar to the local mining industry. Uganda’s agricultural sector lacks structural coordination that is reflected in the absence of co-operatives and this complicates many development interventions in this sector.”

Kenya’s manufacturing sector is more developed than that of Uganda, which would naturally give opportunity for various professional skills such as accounting, engineering, marketing, procurement, and ICT, to emerge and create jobs, the official argued. However, a bad policy on taxation or ease of doing business means some of the manufacturers cannot start and expand easily, closing the window of opportunity.

Some 39 percent of survey respondents in Tanzania were engaged in the agricultural sector while seven percent were involved in casual work in areas such as, say, construction, of factory work.

About 38 percent of Tanzanian respondents were engaged in self-employment, the research findings showed.

Yet the findings also showed about 50 percent of Kenyan respondents reported being hungry and failed to secure a meal in 2020. This number increased to 53 percent in 2022.

About 47 percent of Ugandan respondents reported being hungry and failed to obtain a meal during 2020. This number slightly rose to 49 percent in 2022.

Around 30 percent of Kenyan respondents were unable to secure a meal for the whole day in 2020. This number rose to 48 percent in 2022.

In comparison, the number of Ugandan respondents that were unable to obtain a meal for a whole day stood at 25 percent in 2020. This number increased to around 45 percent in 2022, the data showed.

Informal players still haven’t strengthened their networks to sell beyond the border, which would naturally improve their production chain and quality.

“The regional markets are open. However, there is serious competition between local middlemen and foreign traders over the purchase of farmers’ produce. The foreign traders are willing to pay more for farm produce than local middlemen,” said Robert Ssuuna, a trade and investment consultant, commenting on the study.

“This means foreign traders can obtain more farm produce and export it to Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Rwanda and this might create an element of scarcity in Uganda’s food market and might eventually lead to food insecurity.”

In fact, the informal sector is also stuck in traditions, which has clogged opportunity for innovation. The study found that most people involved in informal production are also stringent believers in their faith. That is not essentially bad, but it could limit imagination, experts argue.

“While growing up, our parents were not keen on mentoring us in their respective professions but usually made sure that we attended church on Sundays. This might explain why religion still carries much weight in people’s lives today,” observed Julius Mukunda, Coordinator of the Uganda Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG).

“But a society that is less religious and cherishes innovation would give stronger emphasis to the power of imagination which is a critical tool for success in the artificial intelligence age,” he argued.

In Uganda, the government introduced the Parish Development Model (PDM), a grassroots economic model that was supposed to encourage specialisation for regions.