In Sierra Leone, cross-border farming clashes threaten ties

By the standard of Karfaya village, Abdoulie Saio Marah is a big farmer. He cultivates rice, cassava, groundnut and corn.

seven miles from Bendugu, the headquarters of the northern Sierra Leonean district of Falaba, Karfaya, like other neighbouring villages relies on crop growing for livelihood.

In past, Marah has been able to feed his family of 12 and take care of their other needs all year round from his farm produce. But now the village Islamic teacher is worried: An influx of stray cattle into the district is making it difficult to guard his crop to fruition.

Marah’s farm has already been visited by a herd once, and the case he lodged with the village chief has gone nowhere. The problem: the cattle are foreign, from faraway villages in Guinea, and Mali whose herders push the animals to any pasture via Guinea. Sierra Leone does not share a border with Mali but Guinea creates a conduit for the livestock to follow a trail of food into the rich lands of Sierra Leone.

“I am expecting nothing less than 10 bags (of rice) if all goes well. But the cattle are disturbing us,” he said.

Falaba is one of two districts, alongside Karene, also in the northern region of Sierra Leone, that were created after the 2016 de-amalgamation. Falaba was part of Koinadugu, the largest of Sierra Leone’s 16 districts.

This mountainous region that shares a border with Guinea is home to some of the poorest and most neglected segments of Sierra Leone’s population. People here have to make do with poor infrastructure, especially inaccessible roads by motor vehicles. The predominant mode of transportation, for those who can afford it, is a motorbike.

But what this region lacks in mineral resources, as in other regions, it makes for in the endowment of its rich soil. Cropping and animal raring, especially cattle, are therefore the predominant livelihood activities. But this also means that there are constant reports of clashes between herders and farmers over grazing land. And sometimes these clashes have been deadly.

Sheku K. Jawara, Regent Chief of Bendgu, said conflicts between herders and farmers are an age-old thing for them, but he noted that the complaints have reduced considerably.

A Regent Chief is an acting Paramount Chief, which is the most powerful traditional ruler in a Chiefdom, a system of administration that helps authorities keep their eyes and legs on the ground here.

Mr Jawara admitted that even he himself, a ‘Master Farmer’, has in the past been affected by cattle straying into his garden.

Despite his insistence that the phenomenon has reduced, villages that fall within Jawara’s chiefdom, like Karfaya, are inundated with cases of farmer-cattle herder conflicts.

Everyone agrees that the issue is a long-standing one in this part of Sierra Leone, which is considered as the bread basket of the country. But in the last few years, the phenomenon has taken a whole new dimension with the influx of animals from neighbouring countries, especially from Guinea and Mali.

The situation has raised concerns in a region that is battling with insecurity.

These days, cattle herders belong to a diverse group of ethnicities. But in West Africa, people of the Fulani ethnic group dominate the trade. They are found in almost every country in the region, but mostly in Guinea, Mali, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Senegal and Guinea Bissau.

In Nigeria, Fulani cattle herders have been named in some of the deadliest clashes in the region.

Sierra Leoneans worry such clashes could come to their lands. Already, the country has witnessed a fair share of incidents that serve as warning signs. The most recent occurred in 2022, between a community in Sierra Leone and a neighbouring one across the border in Guinea. Two people died and several houses were torched, according to Ibrahim Sorie Sesay, the Chairman of the Falaba District Council, the most senior elected official in the district.

“It is undermining peace and stability in the district. It is also frustrating farmers should it continue this way,” he told The EastAfrican.

According to Sesay, the relationship between the two groups has been tense and, he says, part of the problem is the seeming inability of the local chiefs to deal with it.

Sesay lamented that many youths have abandoned farming for the mines of Guinea because of a lack of justice when their farms are destroyed.

His Council wrote by-laws to regulate the cattle settlement. These laws require herd owners to restrict the movement of the animals during the cropping season and release them in the dry season.

Several initiatives, including zero-grazing, have been tried as potential solutions to the issue, he said. They have also considered clustering the cattle and providing them with a special fast-growing and long-life grass developed by researchers at a local university.

But Sesay says because of the land tenure system, this proved untenable.

The Council chairman recalled when the environment of Falaba used to have a green scenery thanks to gardens cultivated around the community.

“This is no longer happening because people are afraid of working only for cattle to destroy their crops.

The foreign cattle, according to Sesay, are very big and high and they consume more.

For many herders, it is a family affair. The trade passes down the family line. And because they are nomadic, some of these herds have been on the move for decades, crossing from one country to another, in search of either grazing land or water. Along the way, ownership changes hands.

Nuhu Sidibe, a Malian herd owner living in Karfaya, for instance, inherited his herd from his parents. His mother died in Cote d’Ivoire and was buried there. His father was buried in Mali.

“We see cattle herding just as any businessman sees what they trade in,” Nuhu told The EastAfrican. “Wherever the grass is, we will go there.”

According to officials, many of the herd owners enter Sierra Leone through unofficial entry points, in an effort to avoid paper that could keep track of their activities.

And per the testimonies of some of the affected farmers, this seems to be working for the herders.

But Chairman Sesay believes that regardless of how they enter into the country, local chiefs are always aware of the presence of the herders.

He said almost on a daily basis, at least a herd of cattle enters the district. He added that because of this influx, chiefdoms in the district that never had cattle ranches now have them.

Last June, there was a report of dozens of cattle dying somewhere in the bush under mysterious circumstances. It turned out that they were cattle which had been smuggled into the country. The conclusion about their death was that it was due to lightning.

There are so many cattle in Falaba in particular that it’s common to see the animals walking around in the middle of town.

The Council’s recently built multi-purpose center has been disfigured by stray cattle, rendering it unusable, according to the Council Chairman.

Some of the affected farmers say local chiefs are even paid to allow the herds to stay, sometimes in the form of live cattle.

This is probably why when there is a problem, the chiefs are reluctant to act, as is the case in Karfaya. The majority of the victims here are women, who say they lack the power to take action against the herders, in a highly male-dominated society.

Fina Marah, a 50-year-old widow with a family of 7 to take care of, cultivated groundnut, which was eaten by a herd. She told the Africa Review that she left her case for God to judge.

Mohamed Amara Kamara, a representative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, said the situation poses some sort of a dilemma for them as both parties – herders and farmers – are important in the government’s efforts to ensure food self-sufficiency.

He added that the involvement of the cross-border herds makes their job even more difficult.

According to the Agriculture officer, there are at least 3000 foreign cattle within Falaba alone.

“This is very scary,” he said.