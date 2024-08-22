In Juba, the war in neighbouring Sudan is just as bad

South Sudan may have seceded from Sudan 13 years ago. But the ongoing war in Sudan is just as bad for Juba.

When violence erupted in April last year, Juba's main concern was how to export oil. It used to use an oil pipeline owned by Sudan, paying rent for every barrel pumped to Port Sudan and on for export.

Now Juba has to make do with the burden of refugees. It was never clear until UN agencies started releasing data. At first, some 530,000 people poured back into South Sudan, mostly South Sudanese who had been living in Sudan as refugees and workers, as well as Sudanese fleeing the war.

Then came floods, disease outbreaks and food shortages. South Sudan, itself recovering from civil war, found itself at the centre of a humanitarian burden. Last week, the UN warned that Sudan was facing an internal catastrophe, with more than 25 million people in need of food aid and famine in some areas.

This week, the UN said the situation for those displaced into South Sudan was just as bad.

In the town of Renk, in the north-eastern tip of South Sudan's Upper Nile state, a cocktail of challenges has emerged. More than 780,000 refugees and returnees have flocked here to seek shelter.

General Mohan Subramanian, the Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), said in a statement on 20 August that the town now needs more help as new pressures have stretched resources to the limit.

"The humanitarian situation, dwindling resources, the inability to relocate people as fast as we'd like, competition for scarce resources, the deteriorating economic situation - all these combine to create a cocktail in which any small thing, such as a disagreement between different communities, could trigger conflict," said General Subramanian, the head of UNMISS.

UNMISS has deployed peacekeepers in Renk to ensure the safe delivery of aid, provide protection and prevent violence between the different communities forced to live together in overcrowded conditions.

"There are two communities that came here after the war broke out in Sudan, one is refugees and the other is returnees.

"For the returnees, they came here looking for ways to reach their final destinations to reunite with their families in other parts of the country," said Renk County Commissioner, Akoch Jol Achiek.

The refugees and returnees now face the risk of flooding as the rains intensify, which could lead to further displacement.

“When the misery keeps increasing and the numbers of people coming from Sudan keeps increasing, there will come a point when there will be serious security concerns, which is what we are trying to prepare in advance for in collaboration with our partners,” said Gen Subramanian, adding that force acknowledges the tremendous efforts of local forces in maintaining the security currently.

The town of Renk, in northern Upper Nile State, was once a busy hub for trade between Sudan and South Sudan. But today, it's mostly a one-way traffic of people to South Sudan.

According to Refugees International's July report, most returnees lack the means to travel back to their communities of origin once they cross the border. In addition, these communities continue to suffer from conflict, flooding and property disputes.

“The combination of the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the onset of the rainy season, and insufficient practical options for onward transport and return to communities of origin means that many returnees will remain in transit centres near the border, and the number of new arrivals will grow,” the Refugee International report said.