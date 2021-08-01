IMF approves new loan for Cameroon despite corruption claim

IMF logo

In this file photo taken on April 15, 2020, the seal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC.

Photo credit: Saul Loeb | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • A preliminary investigation has indicted several government officials of corruption, wasteful spending, improper accounting, irregular procurements and allowances, conflict of interest and embezzlement.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a three-year financing arrangement worth nearly $700 million with Cameroon, despite calls to halt the disbursement over misuse of funds.

