ICJ to rule on massive DRC, Uganda reparation claim

International Court of Justice icj

Magistrates take part in an audience of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The International Court of Justice is set to give a verdict at 1400 GMT over a legal battle Kinshasa launched against Kampala more than two decades ago.
  • Kinshasa is now claiming more than $11 billion for the occupation of its volatile northeastern Ituri region.
  • ICJ's decisions are final and cannot be appealed.

The UN's top court will rule Wednesday in a long-running compensation fight between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is claiming billions of dollars over a brutal 1998-2003 war.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.