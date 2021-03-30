ICC upholds conviction of Congo warlord Bosco Ntaganda

Bosco Ntaganda

Congolese rebel leader Bosco Ntaganda whose conviction for war crimes has been upheld by the ICC which dismissed his appeal.

Photo credit: Bas Czerwinski | ANP | AFP

By  AFP

The Hague

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya reports 1,412 new Covid-19 cases

  2. Sudan pays $335m for anti-US terror victims

  3. ICC upholds Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal

  4. Sputnik V vaccine authorised for emergency use, State says

  5. PRIME Kemsa board on the spot over Covid scandal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.