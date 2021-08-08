Floods in Sudan damage thousands of homes

Floods in Sudan

A woman walks along a flooded street in Khartoum after torrential rain fell in the Sudanese on August 8, 2021. The flashfloods destroyed hundreds of homes in other parts.

Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  AFP

Khartoum

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.