Ethiopia now targets Tigrayans living in Addis, says HRW

Tigray refugees

Ethiopian refugees who fled the fighting in Tigray. Human Rights Watch has raised the alarm over the alleged conduct of Ethiopian authorities against Tigrayans living in Addis Ababa. 

Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has raised the alarm over the alleged conduct of Ethiopian authorities against Tigrayans living in Addis Ababa. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.