How I built my own car in the backstreets of Nigeria

Michael Ibitoye Olajide

Michael Ibitoye Olajide sits inside the car he built.

Photo credit: bird story agency

By  Yomi Afolabi

Bird

There is no question that when it comes to grabbing attention, Michael Ibitoye Olajide outperforms. Superlatives rent the air every time he steps out onto the street in the northern Nigerian city of Ibadan and walks over to his parked car.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. How I built my own car

  2. Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo dies

  3. Kenya says Mogadishu embassy to reopen ‘soon’

  4. Kenyan Nobel laureate, Prof Richard Odingo, dies

  5. PRIME Ex-Air Force men seek to be included in Yatani budget

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.