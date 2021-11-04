South Africa voters

Voters queue to vote at a school being used as a polling station in the middle-class suburb of Claremont, near Cape Town, on November 1, 2021, during South Africa's local elections.


| Rodger Bosch | AFP

Hope to impasse: South Africans find unfulfilled promises at end of rainbow

By  Chris Erasmus

"Nothing ever changes," says Miriam, 29, "That's why I didn't vote."

