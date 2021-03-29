Huge ship stuck in Suez Canal turns but not yet afloat

Ever Given container ship

The Ever Given container ship which has been stuck at the Suez Canal for almost a week. It "has turned" but is not yet afloat, a spokesman for the vessel's owner told AFP on March 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies | AFP

By  AFP

Tokyo

In the headlines

