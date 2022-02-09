Hersi Bulhan Farah: One of Somalia's last MPs voted in by the people dies

Hersi Bulhan Farah
New Content Item (2)
Photo credit: Pool
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bulhan, was elected MP in the last multiparty general election in Somalia in 1969 before army power takeover via a military coup.
  • He was jailed alongside his fellow cabinet members for over 3 years and imprisoned on several occasions during the dictatorship of General Mohamed Siad Barre.
  • He left the country and senior management jobs to join SSDF, the first rebel group formed outside Somalia to challenge the dictatorship in late 1970s.
  • When Barre’s regime collapsed, he joined the efforts to establish Puntland as self-ruling authority in Northeastern regions of Somalia that signaled the first signs of Somalia becoming a federal state.

A member of Somalia’s last universal suffrage parliament has died, ending an era most Somalis remember with nostalgia.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.