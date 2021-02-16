Thousands displaced after heavy rains hit Mozambique

Mozambique rains

Residents watch a Brazilian firefighter team at work in Mazive, southern Mozambique on April 28, 2019 following heavy rains from a powerful cyclone. Heavy rains have marooned about 27,000 people in Mozambique’s Boane district, local councilman confirmed on February 15, 2020.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

Heavy rains have marooned about 27,000 people in Mozambique’s Boane district, about 30 kilometres south of the country’s capital Maputo since last week, local councilman confirmed Monday.

