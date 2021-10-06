Hashtags: Social media continues to shape African politics, years after the "Arab Spring"

Social media

A University of Washington study that analysed more than 3 million tweets, gigabytes of YouTube content and thousands of blog posts, shows the extent to which social media played a central role in shaping political debates in the core upheavals of the Arab Spring.  

Photo credit: AFP
bird-logo

By  Seth Onyango

Bird

What you need to know:

  • “In the name of religion, they killed us..." With the crowd responding, “revolution!,” Alaa Salah, 22, spoke truth to power, leading a chant that fuelled the revolution that ousted President Omar al-Bashir following 30 years of autocratic rule in Sudan. 

“In the name of religion, they killed us..." With the crowd responding, “revolution!,” Alaa Salah, 22, spoke truth to power, leading a chant that fuelled the revolution that ousted President Omar al-Bashir following 30 years of autocratic rule in Sudan. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.