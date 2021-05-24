Gunmen kill 7 in north-central Nigeria

Lagos,

A group of unidentified gunmen on Sunday night attacked a village in north-central Nigeria's Plateau state, killing seven people, a police officer said Monday.

Gabriel Ubah, a spokesperson for the police in Plateau, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Jos, the state capital, said the police received a distress call at about 8pm. (1900 GMT) on Sunday, reporting a gunmen attack on Dong village in Jos South local government area, which killed seven persons.

"A combined team of policemen ... raced swiftly to the scene but the hoodlums had already fled back into the bush," Ubah said.

He said an investigation is ongoing, with frantic efforts to arrest the gunmen at large.