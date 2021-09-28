Gunmen kill 34 people in northwest Nigeria

Nigeria Map

Heavily-armed gangs known locally as "bandits" in northwest and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging.

Photo credit: File
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

At least 34 people were killed in northwest Nigeria, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai confirmed. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.