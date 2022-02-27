Gunmen kill 20 mourners in South East Nigeria

Abuja,

Gunmen opened fire and killed 20 mourners at a funeral in South East Nigeria on Saturday.

The gunmen, who are either suspected to be members of a cult or militias of the proscribed secession group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) invaded a burial ceremony in Ebenebe, Awka North Local Government Area in Anambra state.

According to locals, the attack happened at the burial of a suspected leader of a cult named Ozo.

“Yes, this morning (Saturday), there was an incident at Ebenebe. A burial was going on, when some people invaded the area and started shooting.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng has dispatched officers to the area,” Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, police spokesman in Anambra said.

Also gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have also killed Professor I.O. Onyemelukwe, 88.

Blocked vehicles

The professor of Economics is the father of Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe, a Canadian scholar and winner of the Nigeria prize for Literature, 2021.

The gunmen had on Thursday night struck in Oko, Orumba South Local Government Area, where they blocked vehicles from Umunze, Ufuma, near Oko town.

Police confirmed that the gunmen killed an unidentified man and abducted two men during the attack. The kidnapped men were allegedly unable to answer questions about the self-determination struggle of IPOB.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Mr Toochukwu Ikenga, on Saturday said he was aware of the shooting incident in Oko community.

While the leader of IPOB, Mr Nnamdi Kanu, is currently facing trial for treason and murder, his militia group, Eastern Security Network (ESN), has engaged in violence. The gunmen target innocent people.

Killed eight people

Members of Eastern Security Network/IPOB on February 8, 2022 attacked and killed eight people who came out to cast their votes at the local government elections across Enugu State.

At Akpugo Ward 3, Nkanu West Local Government Area, the Special Assistant to the Governor John Tochukwu Ogbodo, was attacked and his car torched.

Three other vehicles were also set ablaze while eight people were killed by the gunmen.

At least 234 security personnel have been killed in one year, and many others who oppose the secession move have either been killed or have had their property destroyed.