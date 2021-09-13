Gunmen attack prison in Nigeria, free 240 prisoners

Prison break

It was said that some guards were injured in the incident at Nigeria’s Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kabba on the night of September 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja, 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.