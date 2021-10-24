Gunmen attack Nigerian prison, free 837 inmates

Abuja,

Gunmen on Friday attacked a prison in southwestern Nigeria, and freed 837 inmates.

Abolongo Correctional Centre Public Relations Officer Olanrewaju Anjorin, said the gunmen attacked the facility on Friday at about 9.30pm. They used dynamite to destroy the walls.

Mr Anjorin said all the 837 awaiting trial inmates were freed. He said 262 inmates had been recaptured, while 575 were still at large.

“The invaders arrived at the centre while heavily armed with sophisticated weapons and after a fierce encounter with the officers on guard, they gained entrance into the yard using dynamite to blast the wall,” he said.

“All the detainees awaiting trial were forced out of custody, the cells housing the convicts and the female inmates were not vandalized,” he added.

He said that the search for the escapees had begun.

The Oyo Custodial Centre, with a capacity of 160 inmates, had a population of 907 at the time of attack.

“Of this number, awaiting trial persons were 837 representing 92 per cent with just 64 convicts,” Mr Anjorin said.

At least 3,590 prisoners have escaped in various attacks in South Benin City; Owerri in South East and Lagos.

On Saturday, soldiers engaged gunmen in a shootout in Ekiti State in South West and rescued six people who had been abducted.

The kidnappers engaged soldiers in a shootout in Ayebode and Ilasa communities in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Police spokesman Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident and said the gunmen abducted three persons during the attack.

Mr Abutu said that the combined forces of the military and the police rescued six other captives from the gunmen.