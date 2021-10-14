Guinea strongman Mamady Doumbouya sacks 42 military brass

Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya Guinea coup

Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (centre), the Guinean coup leader. 

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP
logo (10)

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Guinea's strongman Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power last month, has sacked 42 generals and admirals in an apparent purge of the military top brass.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.