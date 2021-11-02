Guinea strongman Doumbouya retires 1,000 soldiers

Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya Guinea coup

Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (centre), the Guinean coup leader. 

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP

By  AFP

Guinea's Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a coup in the West African nation in September, has announced that he is placing nearly 1,000 soldiers into retirement.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.