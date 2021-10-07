Guinea junta names development veteran Mohamed Beavogui prime minister

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya

Guinea junta leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

Photo credit: Cellou Binani| AFP
By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

  • Mohamed Béavogui, as prime minister, will be the head of the transitional government which will be charged with steering the country to civilian rule.
  • He will be responsible for organising local, legislative and presidential elections at a yet to be specified date.

Guinea’s military president Colonel Mamady Doumbouya has appointed a former diplomat as prime minister in the transitional government.

