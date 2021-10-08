Guinea PM pledges to stick to junta transition plan

Guinea junta

Guinea junta leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, greets members of the judiciary at the swearing in ceremony as president of country transion on October 1, 2021 in Conakry.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Guinea's new prime minister Mohamed Beavogui on Thursday promised to follow a plan to restore civilian rule set out by the West African state's ruling military.

