Guinea junta warns against 'disturbing public order'

Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya Guinea coup

Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (centre), the Guinean coup leader. 

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The former president of the National Assembly asked the junta to release Conde, 83, who has been under house arrest since he was overthrown. 

Guinea's coup leaders accused political parties and activists on Thursday of "disturbing public order and social peace" in the West African country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.