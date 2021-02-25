Ghana receives world's first doses of free Covax vaccines

Covax vaccine

Airport workers transport shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from the Covax global Covid-19 vaccination programme at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on February 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Nipah Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

Ghana on Wednesday became the first country to receive vaccines from Covax, a global scheme to procure and distribute Covid inoculations for free for poorer countries.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Sex scandal involving VP rocks Zimbabwe

  2. Covid-19 claims eight more lives

  3. Why we did it: The Kenyan women who joined Al-Shabaab

  4. ODM extends presidential ticket application deadline

  5. PRIME Secrets of MCAs BBI vote

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.