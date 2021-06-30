Côte d'Ivoire’s Laurent Gbagbo says ICC biased and 'not serious'

Laurent Gbagbo

Former Côte d'Ivoire president Laurent Gbagbo speaks during a meeting with traditional chiefs and members of his party at his residence in Mama on June 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Sia Kambou | AFP

By  AFP

Mama

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigerian fugitive Kanu arrested in London

  2. Top N. Korea officials sacked after 'crucial' Covid incident

  3. Believe science or fables, Lake Simbi Nyaima retains its glory

  4. Eswatini orders curfew after unrest

  5. PRIME DCI, police clash over murder suspects

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.