Gambian MPs vote to uphold skin-bleaching ban

Skin bleaching

A lady applying skin lightening cream on her face in this posed photo.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Gambian lawmakers on Monday rejected a government proposal to lift a ban on skin-lightening products, which are widely used across Africa. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.