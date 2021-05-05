Gambia Supreme Court declares MPs' personal loans as unconstitutional

Gavel

The personal loans, which amounted to over $1million, were meant for both MPs and parliamentary staff.

Photo credit: File
By  Kemo Cham

The Supreme Court in The Gambia on Tuesday declared as “unconstitutional” a decision by the country’s lawmakers to award themselves personal loans from the public purse.

