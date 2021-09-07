Gambia: Anger as Adama Barrow strikes deal with Yahya Jammeh’s party

Gambian President Adama Barrow

Gambian President Adama Barrow looks at the audience from the opened roof of a car as he arrives at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, west of the capital Banjul for the inauguration ceremony, on February 18, 2017.

Photo credit: Seyllou | AFP
logo (10)

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jammeh, who has been living in exile in Equatorial Guinea since his ouster in 2017, is wanted for human rights violations during his 22-year reign in Africa’s smallest nation.

Exiled former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh’s dream of a peaceful return home edged closer last week with the announcement of an unlikely coalition between his party and that of President Adama Barrow.

