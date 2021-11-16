Gaddafi’s son Seif al-Islam to run for Libya president

Seif al-Islam, the son of slain Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

  • The 49-year-old, sporting a salt-and-pepper beard, recited a verse from the Koran and thanked those assisting him, saying "God bless you", video footage showed.

Wanted Libyan war crimes suspect Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of slain dictator Muammar Gaddafi and once seen as his heir apparent, registered to run Sunday for next month's presidential election.

