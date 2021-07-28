French court rejects final appeal by Equatorial Guinea VP Teodorin Obiang over illegal assets

Teodoro (aka Teodorin) Nguema Obiang Mongue, the son of Equatorial Guinea's president. 

  • The case against Obiang, whose father has ruled the country since 1979, was the most advanced of several opened in France against mainly African elites over ill-gotten assets.
  • His assets could now be redistributed to the oil-rich but poverty-stricken West African country's people under a new French law passed this month.
  • The rejection of the appeal came days after Equatorial Guinea closed its embassy in London following a move by Britain to impose sanctions against Teodorin Obiang.

France's highest appeals court Wednesday upheld the conviction of Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Teodorin Obiang for accumulating luxury properties with illegally obtained funds, in a growing French push against assets amassed by corrupt elites.

