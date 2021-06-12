French army kills Mali jihadist linked to journalist murders

French Army soldiers in Mali

In this file photograph taken on November 11, 2019, an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) of the French Army patrols a rural area during the Bourgou IV operation in northern Burkina Faso along the border with Mali and Niger.

Photo credit: Michele Cattani | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • French forces in the Sahel region killed "four terrorists" during an operation in northern Mali on June 5, including Bayes Ag Bakabo, the prime suspect in the deaths of RFI radio reporters Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon.

Paris,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muturi, Haji wade into Judiciary row

  2. South Africa expels Malawi diplomats

  3. PRIME Raila and Kalonzo 'to revive Nasa'

  4. Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

  5. Ruto spared as Raila's budget cut

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.