Former LRA commander Dominic Ongwen to appeal 25-year sentence

Dominic Ongwen

This handout picture taken on May 6, 2021, and released by the International Criminal Court (ICC) shows Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in Uganda's Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), during his trial in the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague.

Photo credit: Handout | various sources | AFP
By  Daily Monitor

  • He was convicted of 61 crimes on February 4, including murder, rape, torture and forced marriage, committed in northern Ugandan in 2003 and 2004.

The International Criminal Court  (ICC) on May 6 sentenced former child soldier Dominic Ongwen to 25 years in jail for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in northern Uganda.

