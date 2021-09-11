Former Ivory Coast PM Charles Konan Banny dies of Covid-19

Charles Konan Banny

In this file photo taken on October 10, 2015 former Ivoirian Prime Minister Charles Konan Banny delivers a speech as part of his presidential campaign at the Dadou stadium in Abidjan. 

Photo credit: Sia Kambou | AFP

By  AFP

Former Ivory Coast Prime Minister Charles Konan Banny died in a Paris hospital on Friday after contracting Covid-19, close aides said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.