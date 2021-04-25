Former head of Amisom, Boubacar Diarra, dies

Boubacar Diarra

Former head of Amisom Boubacar Diarra. He has died.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Malian diplomat Boubacar Diarra, who was the head of the African Union Mission in Somalia between 2010 and 2012, has died.

