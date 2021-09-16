Former Gabonese PM Casimir Oye Mba dies of Covid-19

Libreville,

Former Gabonese Prime Minister Casimir Oye Mba died Thursday morning in Paris, France after he was hospitalized for Covid-19 infection. He was 79, his family said.

Hospitalised in Libreville, the capital of Gabon, for a week, Mba, former head of government from 1990 to 1994, was transferred to a hospital in Paris on September 11 due to his critical condition.

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba soon paid him a vibrant tribute following the announcement of his death.

"It is with sadness that I learned of the death this morning in Paris of Mr. Casimir Oye Mba. I will keep the memory of a statesman who dedicated his life to public affairs, in Gabon where he was Prime Minister as well as in Central Africa as Governor of the BEAC," the Gabonese president wrote on his Facebook page.