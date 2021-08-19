Flash floods kill seven as heavy rains pound Addis Ababa

At least seven people have been killed in Ethiopia after the capital, Addis Ababa, was hit by torrential rains that triggered flash flooding this week.

An official from a disaster response team told Nation.africa that at least seven people have lost their lives and that one person was still missing following heavy rains.

Fire fighters inspect damage caused by heavy rains in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on August 18, 2021. Photo credit: Amanuel Sileshi | AFP

Several others were also injured and are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Heavy rains on Tuesday afternoon triggered severe flooding in and around neighbourhoods like Asko, Adey Abeba, German Square and Golf Club.

Rains also swamped several homes and disrupted transportation services, as well as clogging drainage systems and filling Addis Ababa's streets with water.

The torrential rains have caused heavy damage to property and infrastructure, forcing a number of Ethiopians to flee their flooded homes.

Images circulating on social media showed desperate survivors climbing onto the rooftops of their homes to escape flood waters.

Rescue efforts by workers from the Addis Ababa Fire, Emergency Prevention and Rescue Agency continued on Wednesday.