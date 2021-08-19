Flash floods kill seven as heavy rains pound Addis Ababa

Fire fighters carry a stretcher meant to take out dead bodies from flood water in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on August 18, 2021, after heavy rains pounded the city on August 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Amanuel Sileshi | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

At least seven people have been killed in Ethiopia after the capital, Addis Ababa, was hit by torrential rains that triggered flash flooding this week.

