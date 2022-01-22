Five teachers kidnapped from Cameroon school

Empty class

An empty classroom with schoolbags and wares of schoolboys is seen left behind after gunmen abducted students at a Nigerian school. Five teachers kidnapped from Cameroon school.

Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon | AFP

By  AFP

Three teachers, the headmaster and a deputy head were kidnapped from a Cameroonian high school by armed men in one of two English-speaking regions plagued by an armed conflict between separatists and soldiers, a teachers' union told AFP on Friday.

