Five Cameroonian soldiers killed in raid by Boko Haram

Cameroonian soldiers

A file photo taken on November 12, 2014 shows Cameroonian soldiers patrolling in Amchide, northern Cameroon, a kilometre from Nigeria.

Photo credit: Reinnier Kaze | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

Cameroonian President Paul Biya has dispatched Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo to the far north region after Nigerian-based jihadists renewed attacks on the country.

