First shipment of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Libya's Tripoli

Tripoli,

The Libyan Minister of Health Ali Zanati on Sunday announced that a shipment of 101,250 dozes of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, provided by the United Arab Emirates, arrived in Libyan capital Tripoli.

Experts supervised the distribution of the vaccine to special medicine cooling stores across the country at -18 degrees celsius, Zanati told a press conference in Tripoli, confirming that a vaccination campaign will begin soon and that he will be the first to receive the vaccine.

He said that the country is expecting about one million doses of the vaccine on April 11, and the total number of vaccine Libya expects to receive is five million.

Priority for vaccination will be for medical staff treating COVID-19 patients inside isolation units, followed by the elderly, those with chronic diseases, and then medical workers in different hospitals and medical centers, the minister added.