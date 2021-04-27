Farmaajo to address anxious Somalia public as allies flee his camp

Somalia protests

People hold posters of Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed during the protest against him in Mogadishu, Somalia, on April 25, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With the decamping of his two main allies, Farmaajo could on Tuesday decide to return to dialogue for an indirect election as demanded by the opposition. Or, he could stay put and create more turmoil.

Somalia’s President Mohamed Farmaajo was on Tuesday evening expected to deliver a national address, as more of his closest allies fled his camp over a simmering electoral dispute.

