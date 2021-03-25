Family that died at Magufuli's farewell to be buried Thursday

Magufuli’s farewell family five dead

The family members who died at Magufuli’s farewell in Dar es Salaam. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | TheCitizen | Nation Media Group
By  The Citizen

Dar es Salaam. The remains of five members of the same family who died after being trampled on at the funeral procession of the late Tanzanian president John Magufuli at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam will be buried today (Thursday).

