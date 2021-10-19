Famed gorilla dies at 35 in Congo park

The body was discovered by rangers in a tea plantation close to Kahuzi-Biega.

A veteran gorilla descended from a celebrated forebear immortalised on a banknote has been found dead near a national park in the Demoratic Republic of Congo, the protected reserve announced on Monday.

