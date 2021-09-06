Alpha Conde's fall was expected, just not this sudden

Guinean President Alpha Conde

Ousted Guinean President Alpha Conde. 

Photo credit: file | Carol Valade | AFP
By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

After a long wait following intense gunfire in parts of Guinea’s capital Conakry on Sunday, Guineans saw what many had been waiting for.

