Experts confirm Ugandans got water for Covid-19 vaccine

Dr Warren Naamara of the State House Health Monitoring Unit displays vials of the fake Covid-19 vaccines that were administered to more than 800 people in Kampala last month.

Photo credit: Rachel Mabala | Nation Media Group
  • Dr Warren Naamara, director of the State House health monitoring Unit, told Daily Monitor that suspects in the matter, including a doctor currently on the run, duped several people and companies.

Ugandan authorities say more than 800 people and an undisclosed number of clients from several companies in the Kampala Metropolitan area received fake Covid-19 jabs.

