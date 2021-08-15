Former Guinea-Bissau PM Carlos Correia dies at 87

Carlos Correia

Former Guinean prime minister Carlos Correia who has died aged 87.

Photo credit: Arnaldo Vieira | Nation Media Group

By  Arnaldo Vieira

Former Guinean prime minister and leader of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) Carlos Correia has died aged 87. The party announced on Saturday that he died following an illness.

