Eugene Wamalwa in Congo-Brazzaville for Sassou Nguesso inauguration

Devolution and National Planning Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa is in Congo-Brazzaville to attend the inauguration of President Denis Sassou Nguesso for a fourth term.

Mr Wamalwa, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s special envoy to the country, said he will also be delivering a special message to the host leader who will be sworn in for a fourth consecutive term since 1997, on Friday.

This is Wamalwa’ s first external assignment for the President outside the country this year as Nairobi seeks to establish stronger contacts with the Central Africa region. He is also the highest ranking official to visit Brazzaville since the 2018 trip by Deputy President William Ruto with several Cabinet secretaries in September 2018.

Common issues

The two sides agreed at the time on a deal to cooperate on common issues such as the Blue economy and environmental conservation.

On Friday, Wamalwa told the Nation he was attending the inauguration as part of Kenya’s tradition of supporting peaceful political practices.

“Kenya’s foreign policy is anchored on supporting and promoting democracy in African countries. Because we believe democracy is the only way to create peace and stability in a country,” he said.

“Inauguration of Congo-Brazzaville President is an indication that democracy is taking good progress in Africa. Democracy ushers in peace and stability, which leads to economic prosperity and development. We want to share in that prosperity.”

The Devolution CS is accompanied by Kenya’s non-resident ambassador to Congo-Brazzaville George Masafu.

Mr Nguesso has ruled Congo-Brazzaville since 1979. He was removed in 1991, but later overthrew Pascal Lisuba, the man who had defeated him in 1992in the first multiparty election. He has been President of the country consecutively since 1997.

Declared winner

Before 1991, the Congo ran on one party. In the last election held on March 21, Nguesso won 88.5 per cent of the vote, and was declared winner after the first round. His main opponent Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas, suddenly died of Covid-19 but still got 7.84 per cent of the vote. A third candidate Mathias Dzon scored below 2 per cent.

Formally known as the Republic of Congo, Congo-Brazzaville, with a population of about 5 million people, usually had seven-year presidential terms, with a fixed two-term limit for leaders. However, the 2015 constitutional amendment removed the age limit of 70, lowered the entry age limit for presidential contenders to 30 from 40 and allowed a President to serve up to three five-year terms.

Mr Nguesso, who had completed his two-term limit and was approaching 70, was given a reprieve. Aged 77, Nguesso will now be eligible to run for two more terms, of five years each.

Coming from a history of civil war, Congo’s structure of governance is unique. The legislature has two houses; the senate of 72 members and a national assembly of 139 members. Each of the houses is elected at different times.

Senators are indirectly elected by regional councils and serve for six years per term. Half of senators must be elected every three years.