Eugene Wamalwa in Congo-Brazzaville for Sassou Nguesso inauguration

Eugene Wamalwa

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa (right) with Kenya’s Ambassador to the DRC (also accredited to Congo-Brazzaville) George Masafu at the Embassy offices in Kinshasa, on April 15 ,2021

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Devolution and National Planning Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa is in Congo-Brazzaville to attend the inauguration of President Denis Sassou Nguesso for a fourth term.

